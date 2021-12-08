Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,665 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 675% compared to the average volume of 344 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $869.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

