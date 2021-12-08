Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 876 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ZTO stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,585. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

