Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Achieves $99.37 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $99.37 million and $45.95 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,702.55 or 1.00081150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00867140 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,691,701 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.