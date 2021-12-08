Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TGA opened at GBX 411 ($5.45) on Monday. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.50.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

