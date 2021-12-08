Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TGA opened at GBX 411 ($5.45) on Monday. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.50.
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
