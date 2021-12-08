Treat DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.15 or 0.08697378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.36 or 1.01098807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

