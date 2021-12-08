Trevali Mining Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TV. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

TV opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.