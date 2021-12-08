Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

TREVF stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

