Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$2.98. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 1,051,181 shares.

TCW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$736.48 million and a PE ratio of -35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

