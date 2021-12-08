Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCNGF. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

