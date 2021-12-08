TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 7%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.48. 38,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,984,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.