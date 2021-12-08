TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $9.26 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.26 billion and $1.68 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004640 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,893,947,811 coins and its circulating supply is 101,893,926,521 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

