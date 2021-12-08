Truist Boosts REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $120.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of REX stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

