Truist Boosts REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $120.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of REX stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
