Truist Raises Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $13.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 85,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.