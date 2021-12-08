Truist Securities Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $23.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

WRE stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

