Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,479 shares of company stock worth $4,715,917. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

