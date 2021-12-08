Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 107,172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $328,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 31,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,994. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.