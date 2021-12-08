Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 321 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. 11,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

