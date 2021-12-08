Trust Co. of Vermont Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 93,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NKE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $270.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

