Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.10. 121,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.19. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

