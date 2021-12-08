Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 464 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 30,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.8% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,031,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,451. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

