Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,239,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 152,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

