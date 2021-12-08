Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.29. 27,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,773. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

