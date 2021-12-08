Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,716 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $289.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

