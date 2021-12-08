Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 99 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 374,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,619 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.