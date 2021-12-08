TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $116,429.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 117,058,949,038 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

