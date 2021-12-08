Tuttle Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMC remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,430. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

