Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $700,000 in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Shares of CHWAU remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. CHW Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.