Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after buying an additional 268,596 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

