Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 40,356 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,603 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 3,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,048. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

