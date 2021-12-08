Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gobi Acquisition worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,517,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,955,000.

Shares of GOBI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

