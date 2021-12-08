Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,921 shares of company stock worth $21,577,067. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.06. 192,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.