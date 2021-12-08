U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

USAU traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,676. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

