Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

