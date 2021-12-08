UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,222 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

