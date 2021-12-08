Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

