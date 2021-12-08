Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Unico American shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 5,379 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

