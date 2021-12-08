Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

