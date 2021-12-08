Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Downgraded by Nord/LB to Hold

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nord/LB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Uniper stock remained flat at $$42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

