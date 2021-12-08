United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Heather Marie Oatman Sells 1,411 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

