United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.
UNFI stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.