United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.