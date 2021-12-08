UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

