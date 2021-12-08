Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 150,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,678,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

