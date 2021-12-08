Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 5.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.81. 55,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,560,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $971.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 213.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 398.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 181.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 309.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.