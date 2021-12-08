USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Down 0.4%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 5,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 69,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

