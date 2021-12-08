USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005887 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.