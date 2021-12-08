V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

