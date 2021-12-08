V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $357.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $297.42 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

