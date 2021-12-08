V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $382.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.76 and a 200-day moving average of $342.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.