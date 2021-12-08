V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Ossiam bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $178.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.