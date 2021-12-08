V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.